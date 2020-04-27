With concerts, festivals, and tours being postponed or canceled through the end of summer — and possibly even the end of the year — music fans who bought tickets earlier this year have had to deal with the added stress of holding tickets to shows that may not happen and hoping for a refund.

Today, Live Nation announced and detailed its “Ticket Relief” plans to accommodate those fans — if only a little. While canceled shows will automatically be refunded, rescheduled shows will be valid for refund after the new dates are announced, inside of a 30 day window. Those fans who don’t want to wait for the new dates to request a refund will still have to wait for 60 days from the postponement date.

Finally, if a show for a Live Nation venue was canceled fans can opt into a 150% credit toward another show. Further, Live Nation has committed to donating a ticket to healthcare workers for every ticket that was originally purchased. For more details, see below, or visit Live Nation’s Ticket Relief website here.

For Cancelled Shows:

Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for cancelled events. Alternatively, if your show is at a Live Nation venue (list below) you will have 30 days to opt in to receiving your refund as a 150% credit to use towards buying future tickets. See more information below.

For Rescheduled Shows:

Tickets will automatically be valid for the new date, unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced. Notification emails to ticket holders will begin May 1. If you have tickets to a show that is postponed, you will be able to select your refund option once the new date is announced. If 60 days has passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled dates have been announced, the 30-day window for refunds will open at that time.

Hero Nation Program: