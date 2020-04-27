With concerts, festivals, and tours being postponed or canceled through the end of summer — and possibly even the end of the year — music fans who bought tickets earlier this year have had to deal with the added stress of holding tickets to shows that may not happen and hoping for a refund.
Today, Live Nation announced and detailed its “Ticket Relief” plans to accommodate those fans — if only a little. While canceled shows will automatically be refunded, rescheduled shows will be valid for refund after the new dates are announced, inside of a 30 day window. Those fans who don’t want to wait for the new dates to request a refund will still have to wait for 60 days from the postponement date.
Finally, if a show for a Live Nation venue was canceled fans can opt into a 150% credit toward another show. Further, Live Nation has committed to donating a ticket to healthcare workers for every ticket that was originally purchased. For more details, see below, or visit Live Nation’s Ticket Relief website here.
For Cancelled Shows:
Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for cancelled events. Alternatively, if your show is at a Live Nation venue (list below) you will have 30 days to opt in to receiving your refund as a 150% credit to use towards buying future tickets. See more information below.
For Rescheduled Shows:
Tickets will automatically be valid for the new date, unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced. Notification emails to ticket holders will begin May 1. If you have tickets to a show that is postponed, you will be able to select your refund option once the new date is announced. If 60 days has passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled dates have been announced, the 30-day window for refunds will open at that time.
Hero Nation Program:
If you have tickets to a show at a Live Nation venue that gets cancelled, you can choose to receive a credit for 150% of your purchase (including fees). So if you spent $200 on tickets, you will receive $300 in credit! When you choose this option, Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers to share the gift of live with those working on the front line through our Hero Nation program. We will donate 1 ticket for every ticket you originally purchased. All ticket holders will receive emails with their options beginning May 1. This offer is not valid for special events, third party rentals or festivals.