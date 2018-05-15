Getty Image

After spending the last few months prepping and putting together a major re-issue of her seminal album Exile In Guyville for that album’s 25th anniversary, Liz Phair now wants to bring her music to the people. Today, the singer announced a major, 24-date tour through North America that she’s dubbed Amps On The Lawn, that, despite the name, will find her performing in some of the top theater that the US and Canada have to offer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18. You can check out the full slate of dates for Phair’s Amps On The Lawn tour below.