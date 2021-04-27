Lizzo delivered a delightfully fun story last week when she shared that after a few drinks, she found herself in an impaired state and decided to send a message to actor Chris Evans on Instagram. To recap how that went down, Lizzo sent him three emojis: a puff of air, a woman playing handball, and a basketball, implying that she was “shooting her shot.” Evans was a good sport and responded, “No shame in a drunk DM [kissy face emoji] god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji].”

Now, the saga continues, as Lizzo has offered an update on how the situation has evolved. On TikTok, Lizzo shared a video responding to somebody who asked how things are going on the Evans front, and she responded by sharing a screenshot of their chat, only making it visible for a few quick frames of video.

The messages are visible when the video is paused, though, and Lizzo responded to Evans’ message with, “Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take [side-eye emoji] (and even tho I unsent it like a dork [facepalm emoji]) I’m glad u know I exist now [heart face emojis].” Evans responded, “Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! xxx.” The two most recent messages after that are partially blocked and can’t fully be seen, but as BuzzFeed speculates, it seems Lizzo mentioned something about doing a shot and Evans responded by saying he’d buy it.

Check out a screenshot of Lizzo and Evans’ DMs below.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.