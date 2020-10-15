The Billboard Music Award show returned Wednesday night with a very different set up as nominees and performers were left to accept their awards and perform their tracks in a practically empty theater. However, the night went on with some thrilling performances and great wins from names like Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and more. However, one of the show’s biggest moments came not from a performance, but rather through Lizzo’s award acceptance speech. The singer took the stage to accept her award for Top Song Sales Artist artist and during her speech, Lizzo used the spotlight moment to reinforce the importance of voting next month and address oppression in many different groups while commending those who are fighting against it.

I just wanted to say I’ve been thinking abut suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed, and I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed. I just wanted to say right now if you are at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.

Lizzo continued her speech with a reminder of the power the human voice holds. “When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power,” she said. “They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed.”

You can watch her speech in the video above.

