If Lizzo Sweeps The Grammy Awards, She’ll Be Making History

When the Grammy Award nominations were announced on Wednesday morning, the biggest story was 2019 breakout star Lizzo leading the way with eight nods. The Minneapolis-proud artist received recognition in all four major general categories, including Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You) Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”) and Best New Artist. For good measure, Lizzo also received nominations in genre-specific categories: Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“Exactly How I Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You).

Lizzo was understandably excited, sharing a series of tweets that expressed gratitude: “THANK YOU … THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT… WE ARE ALL WINNERS.” Her Instagram Story was equally Grammys-effusive: “Love ya’ll. Just landed into so much love.” Lizzo’s narrative is an ideal Grammy heartwarming story: She’s an artist who does it all — sing, dance, rap, write songs, play flute — who’s been honing her craft for years and finally broke through into the mainstream, with some well-timed pop culture placement, great songs, and dynamic shows. Anyone convinced Lizzo is a lock to sweep the awards next year may want to temper this excitement, however, as a deep dive into recent Grammys history tells an intriguing (and disheartening) story.

From a statistics standpoint, Lizzo’s eight nominations put her in rarefied air. Since the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999, when Ms. Lauryn Hill was up for 10 awards, only six other women have also earned eight (or more) nominations in a single year: Beyoncé (twice), Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, and Alicia Keys. (TLC overall was attached to eight Grammy nominations the year after Hill dominated, although one of those awards, Best R&B Song, was for the songwriters of “No Scrubs,” which didn’t include group members.)

In contrast, during that same time period, 10 men or all-male bands have earned or exceeded eight nominations: Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Drake, Eminem, Lil Wayne, U2, Santana, Usher, and John Legend. When you factor in artists who have reached this threshold in more than one year — Kanye has done it an impressive four times, while Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z have twice — male artists have reached the eight-nomination milestone more than twice as many times as female artists.

While this lack of gender parity is infuriating (and unsurprising), being nominated for the most Grammy Awards in a given year surprisingly doesn’t mean an artist is a shoo-in to take home one of the four major awards. Going by the numbers, since the year Hill won five awards, including Album Of The Year for The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, musicians are far less likely to take home one of these big general awards if they also lead the nominee pack.

Three of those instances involved acts winning Best New Artist: John Legend (2006), fun. (2013) and Sam Smith (2015). (For good measure, fun.’s “We Are Young” also took home Song Of The Year in 2013 as well.) At the 2009 Grammys, Beyoncé nabbed Song Of The Year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” while OutKast took home Album Of The Year in 2004 for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Two years before that, U2 won Record Of The Year for “Walk On,” and then the 2000 Grammys featured a Santana clean sweep of the big three, thanks to his album Supernatural and the indomitable “Smooth.” That’s it — in all other cases, the big awards went to artists that weren’t the nominee leader.

Over the last two decades, this has led to some rather embarrassing snubs. For example, Jay-Z won exactly zero Grammy Awards in 2017 despite being nominated for nine, including in the top three categories, and neither Kendrick Lamar nor Drake nor Kanye West have ever won a major general award. This points to another uncomfortable truth the Grammys need to acknowledge: Since 1999, there’s a consistent and sustained pattern of Black artists garnering the most overall nominations year after year — but not winning the major general categories in which they’re competing.