Lizzo’s Latest Concert Featured Macaulay Culkin Dancing On Stage

A fun part of Lizzo’s recent concert sets is when she plays the “Gigolo” game. For those not familiar, “Gigalo” is a call-and-response, singing-and-dancing game that has at various points been popular with children. At last night’s show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, she again played the “Gigolo” game, although this time, she was joined by Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin shared a video of him onstage (and later shared another angle of the same moment) and wrote, “Went to see my friend @lizzo tonight…” In the clips, Lizzo and her dancers set the game up, and when it comes time for Culkin to bust out a dance, he opts for a sort of spinning, hopping, sprinkler dance move.

This is far from Culkin’s first time on stage, as he was part of the Velvet Underground-inspired band The Pizza Underground from 2013 to 2018.

As for Lizzo, she has really attracted the attention of former child stars lately. Before Culkin, former Malcolm In The Middle and Agent Cody Banks star Frankie Muniz shared his appreciation for Lizzo, writing in a tweet, “Hey @lizzo, lemme be your accessory. I can be a purse… put a chain around me and I’ll hold your stuff for you… just sayin.”

Watch Culkin join Lizzo on stage above.

