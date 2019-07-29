NPR

Lizzo’s boisterous charisma isn’t meant for small spaces, but that doesn’t mean it can’t thrive in one. Lizzo proved that with her new NPR Tiny Desk concert.

Getting to perform one of these intimate shows in an honor only a few folks have ever had, and it’s not one that she took lightly. For her three-song set, she busted out the hits: “Cuz I Love You,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Juice.” Even from the confines of the corner of the room, Lizzo’s voice and personality dominated the space. And yes, she pulled out her flute for “Juice.”

This performance comes shortly after Lizzo revealed that she nearly gave up on her music dream following the release of “Truth Hurts,” saying, “The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares. I was like, ‘F*ck it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Watch Lizzo’s Tiny Desk performance above, and read our review of Cuz I Love You here.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.