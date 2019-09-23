Getty Image

Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Is No. 1 For The Fourth Week, Which Breaks A Big Female Rap Record

Since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was knocked down from the top of the charts, a handful of other songs have enjoyed significantly shorter reigns at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The latest one is Lizzo’sTruth Hurts,” but the 2017 single is doing a good job at sticking around: The song is again No. 1 for the fourth straight week, on the chart dated September 28.

With the song’s fourth week on top, it has set a new record, as it is now the longest-running No. 1 solo single by a female rapper of all time, surpassing the three-week record previously set by Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” in 2017. It still has a few weeks ago to claim the title for longest-running No. 1 single by a female rapper overall, as Iggy Azalea’s Charli XCX-featuring “Fancy” was No. 1 for 7 weeks in 2014.

Lizzo actually almost left the music business shortly after releasing “Truth Hurts” as a single. She previously said, “The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares. I was like, ‘F*ck it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

