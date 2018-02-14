Goldenvoice

I wasn’t there when Goldenvoice initially conceived Localchella, but the idea makes a ton of sense. Once Coachella expanded to two weekends, the many artists playing the events would have time to kill and wouldn’t want to travel too far for tour dates. As a promoter working with tons of venues in the Southern California area, why not put on dozens of underplays for the many music lovers who couldn’t get tickets to the annual desert fest.

For 2018, the lineup is predictably stacked. Many of the biggest artists will be playing shows in and around the Los Angeles area, including a couple of performance from Fleet Foxes, The War On Drugs, Angel Olsen (both with her band and a solo appearance), Odesza, Tyler, The Creator, and St. Vincent. And to make this extra special, all are playing smaller venues than you’d normally catch them at.

In addition, there are many bills put together that combine more than one artist. You have shows from Perfume Genius and Big Thief, Japanese Breakfast and Snail Mail, The Drums and Alvvays, and many others. You can check out the full schedule above. Of course, many of Coachella’s headliners and biggest acts aren’t included in this, but those could be added closer to the date. Just last year, our own Caitlin White caught Lorde at Pappy And Harriet’s. These shows can be truly special.