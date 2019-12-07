Getty Image
People Think Kanye West, Logic, Future, Childish Gambino, And Others Have The Worst Bars Of The Decade

As the decade comes to an end, people are reminiscing about their favorite albums, artists, and songs from the last ten years. While Spotify may have revealed listeners’ concrete data for their most-streamed artists, others have come up with a different category to summarize the era of music. On Friday the hashtag #WorstBarsOfTheDecade went viral on Twitter. Using the hashtag, users made their case for the artists who seemingly got away with some poor lyrical choices. While some said Logic, Future, and Kanye West had some of the worst bars, many others pointed to several of Childish Gambino‘s earlier tracks.

While Kanye West undoubtedly had a major influence on the 2010s with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus, there’s no denying he also made some questionable word choices. The first obvious track that comes to mind is 2018’s “Lift Yourself.”

Childish Gambino’s Because The Internet was the record that allowed the rapper to really came into his own, but not before Camp showcased his obsession with rapping about Asian women.

Joe Budden has been known for his public disdain of Logic, harshly calling him “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone.” But several Twitter users pointed to a few of his bars as an explanation for the contempt.

While Future has put forth some hits, Twitter pointed out we oftentimes forget about the rapper’s viral verse on “King’s Dead.”

Besides Kanye, Gambino, Logic, and Future, some other honorable mentions for worst bars included Kodak Black, Drake, and Eminem.

Read Uproxx’s ranking of the best albums of the decade and best hip-hop albums of the decade.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

