As the decade comes to an end, people are reminiscing about their favorite albums, artists, and songs from the last ten years. While Spotify may have revealed listeners’ concrete data for their most-streamed artists, others have come up with a different category to summarize the era of music. On Friday the hashtag #WorstBarsOfTheDecade went viral on Twitter. Using the hashtag, users made their case for the artists who seemingly got away with some poor lyrical choices. While some said Logic, Future, and Kanye West had some of the worst bars, many others pointed to several of Childish Gambino‘s earlier tracks.

While Kanye West undoubtedly had a major influence on the 2010s with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus, there’s no denying he also made some questionable word choices. The first obvious track that comes to mind is 2018’s “Lift Yourself.”

#WorstBarsOfTheDecade isn't even a fair contest… Poopy-di scoop

Scoop-diddy-whoop

Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop

Poop-di-scoopty

Scoopty-whoop

Whoopity-scoop, whoop-poop

Poop-diddy, whoop-scoop

Poop, poop

Scoop-diddy-whoop

Whoop-diddy-scoop

Whoop-diddy-scoop, poop pic.twitter.com/0nzTwkU4Hz — thanos escobar (@thanosthegoon) December 6, 2019

#WorstBarsOfTheDecade

Before there was closed on sunday there was: pic.twitter.com/wv0tbMGlaP — Quote the Producer (@quoteprod) December 6, 2019

Childish Gambino’s Because The Internet was the record that allowed the rapper to really came into his own, but not before Camp showcased his obsession with rapping about Asian women.

Glad we're all mature enough to admit that Bonfire-era Gambino is fucking horrible #WorstBarsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/iiuduGD5dj — antonio (@ADDelgiacco) December 7, 2019

CAN'T BELIEVE YOU ALL THOUGHT THIS WAS FIRE #WorstBarsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/kvjZiWWi96 — antonio (@ADDelgiacco) December 7, 2019

Joe Budden has been known for his public disdain of Logic, harshly calling him “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone.” But several Twitter users pointed to a few of his bars as an explanation for the contempt.

#worstbarsofthedecade Can’t believe y’all letting logic get away with this foolishness pic.twitter.com/q3eav1JyXK — Groovy K (@khuntanokinte) December 7, 2019

#WorstBarsOfTheDecade I nominate Logic for this award which bars of his? yes. pic.twitter.com/54tEpWw0px — Rachael girl lover the best (@DprivdPansexual) December 7, 2019

While Future has put forth some hits, Twitter pointed out we oftentimes forget about the rapper’s viral verse on “King’s Dead.”

We really gone act like this didn’t happen? #WorstBarsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/3rZRrXllhB — Modal Soul (@rekh_v) December 7, 2019

Besides Kanye, Gambino, Logic, and Future, some other honorable mentions for worst bars included Kodak Black, Drake, and Eminem.

“I’m the shit I farted, don’t know how to potty” -Kodak Black “You wildin, you childish, you go to CVS for Kotex” -Drake “Your booty is heavy duty like diarrhea” -Eminem “That’s why I charge what I charge I can’t be dancing with the stars” -Kanye#WorstBarsOfTheDecade — Josue Villarreal (@JosueZYV) December 7, 2019

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.