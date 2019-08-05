Getty Image

Lollapalooza was an eventful weekend full of big headlining performances, rowdy suburban teens crowdsurfing in trash cans, and, unfortunately, a tragedy: One person who attended the festival was pronounced dead following the weekend due to a “medical emergency.”

The attendee’s name and details surrounding their death have not yet been revealed. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications released a statement about the death, saying, “We were saddened to learn that an individual transported from the event in critical condition last night due to a medical emergency has since passed away the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, a representative for Lollapalooza expressed their condolences to the individual’s family: “We are saddened to learn of the death of an individual who attended Lollapalooza on Saturday. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones at this time.”

This year’s festival hosted a whopping 400,000 people and saw some arrests — presumably following viral footage of dozens of hopeful attendees hopping a fence to gain entrance. But according to Chicago’s WGN9, there were fewer medical emergencies compared to the 2018 festival: This year, 116 people were transported to a hospital, compared to 160 the previous year.

Lollapalooza fell on a tragic weekend nationwide. Two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas left the nation in mourning with several dead and many wounded. Kacey Musgraves took time during her Lollapalooza performance to speak about gun violence in America. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ‘Somebody f*cking do something,'” she instructed the crowd.