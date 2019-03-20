Here it is your 2019 #Lolla Lineup! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready to party with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin + more! https://t.co/jgl8NuVyQA pic.twitter.com/LoUsDJtcMF — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 20, 2019

Yesterday, Lollapalooza said that their full lineup announcement would be coming soon, doing so with a video that featured some cute dogs and actually revealed some of the artists who would be at the giant fest this summer: Calpurnia, Gunna, J Balvin, Janelle Monae, Lil Baby, Lil Skies, Lil Wayne, Slash of Guns N’ Roses, Madeon, Tame Impala, Tenacious D, and Yaeji. It was also rumored yesterday that Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino would be on the full lineup, and now Lollapalooza has confirmed that by sharing the poster for the 2019 fest.

The eight artists on top of the poster are Grande, Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, and J Balvin. There’s some great stuff going on in the next few lines too: Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Death Cab For Cutie, Tenacious D, Maggie Rogers, and more.

Even as the font gets smaller, the rest of the poster is packed with good times via Mitski, Gunna, King Princess, Smino, J.I.D., Rich The Kid, Saba, Normani, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Sharon Van Etten, Sigrid, Tierra Whack, (Sandy) Alex G, Ruston Kelly, Liily… oh, and Shaquille O’Neal, doing a DJ set as Diesel.

Tickets are on sale now, so learn more about that here, and check out the full poster above.