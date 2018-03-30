Lorde Covers ‘Shot For Me’ By Drake, Who Is A Great Hugger, In Toronto

03.30.18 6 mins ago

During her current Melodrama world tour, Lorde has made sure to honor local legends as she passes through cities with rich musical histories: She’s busted out covers of Prince in Minnesota, Kanye West in Chicago, and now she’s added another rapper to her list with a cover of Drake’s “Shot For Me” at her show in Toronto last night.

“Great hug giver, very good hugs,” she said of Drake while introducing the song. Although I’ve never hugged Drake personally, I would have to agree with Lorde based on the warm embraces Drizzy dished out in his philanthropic “God’s Plan” video.

