Loren Gray Is Turning Her Social Media Come-Up Into Legitimate Pop Stardom

Presented By
Honda

Loren Gray is only 16 years old, and coincidentally, that’s about how many millions of followers she has on Instagram. She built her massive social media audience on Musical.ly (which is now TikTok). Now, Gray is on her way to becoming a serious pop star.

She signed to Virgin Records about a year ago, and since then, she’s been hard at work establishing herself as a legitimate musical force. For instance, she’s been collaborating with songwriting and production team Captain Cuts, who have worked with big-timers like Walk The Moon, Halsey, and The Chainsmokers. Gray says she wants her music to lead by example: “I want my own music to empower me, then that’s something I can share with other people and hopefully make them feel the same way.”

Throughout this process, Gray has had the full support of her family. Her mother moved to California with her to help manage her life, while her father remains in Pennsylvania. He says, though, that it’s an easy sacrifice for him to make, to “make sure she got to have everything she ever wanted and have the possibility of making all those dreams come true.”

Watch the video above to see Gray getting some studio time in, talking about her family, and otherwise going through the process of becoming the best pop star she can be.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Backstage
TAGSbackstageHONDA BACKSTAGEloren gray
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP