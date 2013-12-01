Lostprophets Released A Statement Condemning Ex-Singer Ian Watkins

Lostprophets has posted a response regarding the heinous acts committed by ex-lead singer Ian Watkins.
As we covered earlier, the former singer pleaded guilty to several charges related to pedophilia and the entire story is full of the kind of details that make nightmares seem reasonable. Here’s what Watkins’ former bandmates had to say…
Earlier this week, we learned that the allegations of child sexual abuse against Ian were true, and that he would not be contesting them in court. Until then, we found them extremely difficult to believe and had hoped it was all a mistake. Sadly, the true extent of his appalling behaviour is now impossible to deny.
Many of you understandably want to know if we knew what Ian was doing. To be clear: We did not.
We knew that Ian was a difficult character. Our personal relationships with him had deteriorated in recent years to a point that working together was a constant, miserable challenge. But despite his battles with drugs, his egotistic behaviour, and the resulting fractures and frustrations within our band, we never imagined him capable of behaviour of the type he has now admitted.
We are heartbroken, angry, and disgusted at what has been revealed. This is something that will haunt us for the rest of our lives. Being in a band has always been a labour of love and a platform to inspire people, not to take advantage of them. It’s still hard to believe this is happening and that someone we were once so close to has destroyed so many lives, lying every step of the way.
Our hearts go out to Ian’s family, the fans and friends he betrayed, and most importantly, the victims of his crimes and others like them. We hope for justice, but also that Ian will truly take responsibility for what he’s done. We would urge any other victims to contact the authorities.
Jamie, Lee, Luke, Mike and Stu
Watkins is due to be sentenced on December 18th. Hopefully it is possible to just lock this guy away in the darkest hole possible and forget about him.
