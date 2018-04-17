Lotic Announces Their Debut Album ‘Power’ With The Tense Reckoning Of ‘Hunted’

Belin-based abstract electronic artist Lotic, who has remixed everyone from Björk to Beyoncé, has announced their debut album with the release of new song “Hunted.” You can hear it above.

“Hunted” is the retaliatory answer from someone who is constantly under the watchful, judgemental eye of another. Rather than cower in response, Lotic makes their feelings clear with the lyrics:

brown skin, masculine frame
head’s a target
actin’ real feminine
make ’em vomit

The song’s slinky whispered vocals (care of Lotic themself), humming backups and heavily percussive production give it a strong sense of tension.

“Hunted” arrives with the announcement of Lotic’s debut album Power.

In a press release, Lotic explained how the album first started out with an empowerment theme:

“I felt that I needed to offer something outside of myself, as sort of a healing moment. And then I lost my apartment. Mentally, I could only work on music once every three months or something. The question of what would be empowering — the answer to that changed so often over a two-year period. I had to figure out who I was all over again. With this record, I went back and incorporated all of my musical selves.”

Lotic has released two EPs in 2015, Heterocetera (via Tri Angle) and Agitations (via Janus). Through that recorded work, countless mixes and live sets, Lotic has cultivated a reputation as a producer at the forefront of electronic music. We’re excited to hear what’s next.

Tracklist:
1. “Love And Light”
2. “Hunted”
3. “Bulletproof”
4. “Distribution Of Care”
5. “The Warp And The Weft”
6. “Resilience”
7. “Fragility”
8. “Nerve”
9. “Heart”
10. “Power”
11. “Solace”

Power will be released 7/13 via Tri Angle Records.

