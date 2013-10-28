NYC Nurse: Lou Reed Was A 'F*cking A$shole'

It’s the day after Lou Reed’s passing and the internet is drowning in glowing Lou Reed tributes. Because it’s important to strike a balance and perhaps remember that not everyone liked Lou Reed, I bring you this anecdote from the Tumblr of Letterman staff writer Bill Scheft.
According to Scheft, he and Reed once frequented the same clinic in Manhattan and were apparently on the same schedule to have blood work done for a spell in the 90s. Scheft says that at this clinic the blood was drawn by a a “don’t-start-with-me Latina” nurse named Inez.
The whole thing took a couple of minutes and I always tried to be as pleasant as I could. If you’ve had blood drawn, it’s an art. The people who can do it never hurt you. Inez had the move. Finally, we were friendly enough that I could take our relationship to the next level.
“You know, you have a celebrity here?”
“Who?” she said.
“The guy who came in before me.”
“Lou?”
“Yeah. That’s Lou Reed. He is one of the most influencial rock musicians of the last 30 years.”
“Well,” said Inez, “that guy? He may be one of the most influencial rock musicians of the last 30 years, but he’s also a f*cking a$shole.”
RIP, Lou, you f*cking a$shole.
As someone who has had a nurse miss her mark with the needle during blood work not once, not twice but three times in one sitting, including a brief, horrible moment of the needle touching bone, I’m not going to judge Lou on this one.
Oh god. I don’t really mind a missed vein, but now every time I get blood drawn I’m going to be terrified of that “needle touching bone” possibility that I didn’t even realize existed.
So–she was searching for his mainline but she couldn’t hit it sideways? Classic Lou.
When Lou Reed inducted Frank Zappa posthumously into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he was booed when he took the podium.
He wasn’t Booed. He was “Lou-ed”.
And I fully believe he was a fucking asshole.
They may have been saying “Lou-urns”
If someone could come up with the names of some mega-influential artists who weren’t F*cking A$sholes to us “normal folk”, I’d appreciate it.
Not that they should be forgiven, it’s just that I don’t think any exist.
Don’t give me your Dave Grohls either. He’s not mega-influential yet.
Well, they say Ringo’s pleasant…
Yeah, people dismiss Ringo, but he’s the only Beatle I’ve never heard anybody talk shit about as a person. I think he’s the only one the other three always liked.
Springsteen is a good guy.
Ringo supposedly beat his first wife, and routinely slept with groupies, forcing them to divorce in the mid 70’s. That seems like a theme with the Beatles (except for McCartney).
There’s no reason for anyone who had heard his music to think Lou Reed was anything other than a complete asshole.
HOWEVAH, if he didn’t drop the “Do you know who I am?” on that nurse, I’m going to give him a pass for being anything extraordinary…just a garden variety asshole genius musician.
You have to sympathize for a phlebotomist trying to find a good vein on Lou Reed.
As a medical specialist, veins are not that easy to hit. Most phlebotomists are not sadists. Some patients are inappropriate ass-wipes. Professionally speaking.
I’m a big fan of Reed’s albums, and listen to them often. But the one time I went to see him live, at Lollapalooza a few years ago, he showed up to his strict 1 hour time slot (because it’s a festival with a schedule) about 20 minutes late, and played 90% unrecognizable new songs and/or weird sound ambient jam songs, and then also Walk on the Wild Side, the only song the audience really got into. It was kind of a dickish live performance all around.