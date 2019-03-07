Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Louis Tomlinson is back with his first new music since 2017.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to Tomlinson’s pop-punk banger “Miss You” for almost a year and a half, and “Two Of Us” is definitely worth the wait. Tomlinson is a great songwriter (he’ll assure you he wrote all the best songs for One Direction), and his thoughtful touch makes “Two Of Us” an emotional gut-punch. The song is a dedication to Tomlinson’s mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away from leukemia in 2016.

A loss that great must be hard to write about, but “Two Of Us” is a lovely tribute to her memory. “I know you’ll be looking down, swear I’m gonna make you proud / I’ll be living one life for the two of us,” Tomlinson sings, breaking a million hearts.

Tomlinson is the only member of One Direction to not release a collection of music since 1D’s disbandment. (Liam Payne has also not released a full album yet, but his EP First Time dropped last year.) Tomlinson has had some pretty sizable hits, though. “Back To You” and “Just Hold On,” his collaborations with Bebe Rexha and Steve Aoki, respectively, have over 350 million streams each on Spotify. “Two Of Us” is presumably the kick-off for a full album coming soon. If this single is any indication, just hold on (sorry), because it’ll surely be worth the wait.

Listen to “Two Of Us” above.