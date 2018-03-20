LP Explains How She Fought To Make Her Singular Voice Heard Worldwide

#Backstage
Brought To You By
Honda

LP used to pen songs for Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, and Cher. But despite her behind-the-scenes success, she faced adversity as a solo artist with seven labels (both major and indie labels) signing and then dropping her before her song “Lost On You” caught fire two years ago.

Luckily, LP didn’t let the setbacks silence her or quiet her raw and powerful voice. She kept writing and recording her own material, telling Uproxx in the above video that, “If you’re truly an artist, you’re not waiting for applause.” Eventually, LP’s talent became impossible for the industry and the world to ignore.

“Lost On You” first charted in Greece after a foreign label reached out via Instagram to secure licensing. From there, the searing ballad went No. 1 in 17 countries, and then, it became the world’s second most Shazamed song. LP used to command attention from strangers when she sang covers at intimate venues, now she performs at festivals like Lollapalooza worldwide, to tens of thousands of people who sing her songs right back to her.

Music is how LP connects with people, she says. But “Lost On You” gave her the sort of audience that even she didn’t expect. Watch LP and her inner circle elaborate on her unusual, trying, and eventually successful journey to finally be heard in the latest episode of Backstage.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Backstage
TAGSbackstageLost On YouLP

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP