LP used to pen songs for Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, and Cher. But despite her behind-the-scenes success, she faced adversity as a solo artist with seven labels (both major and indie labels) signing and then dropping her before her song “Lost On You” caught fire two years ago.

Luckily, LP didn’t let the setbacks silence her or quiet her raw and powerful voice. She kept writing and recording her own material, telling Uproxx in the above video that, “If you’re truly an artist, you’re not waiting for applause.” Eventually, LP’s talent became impossible for the industry and the world to ignore.

“Lost On You” first charted in Greece after a foreign label reached out via Instagram to secure licensing. From there, the searing ballad went No. 1 in 17 countries, and then, it became the world’s second most Shazamed song. LP used to command attention from strangers when she sang covers at intimate venues, now she performs at festivals like Lollapalooza worldwide, to tens of thousands of people who sing her songs right back to her.

Music is how LP connects with people, she says. But “Lost On You” gave her the sort of audience that even she didn’t expect. Watch LP and her inner circle elaborate on her unusual, trying, and eventually successful journey to finally be heard in the latest episode of Backstage.