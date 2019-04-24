Lucy Dacus Shared A Loving New Song To Celebrate Mother’s Day, ‘My Mother & I’

04.24.19 2 hours ago

Earlier this year, Lucy Dacus shared a cover of “La Vie En Rose” for Valentine’s Day, which was the first part of a series of songs recorded to celebrate some holidays. The other holidays on the schedule are Mother’s Day (and Taurus season), Independence Day, Bruce Springsteen’s birthday, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and sure enough, Dacus has shared a new song called “My Mother & I.”

Dacus said of the tender track:

“Being adopted has encouraged me to consider what mothers pass on through blood and body, and what they impart in the way of socialization and context. We — daughters, and all children — easily inherit the shame and fear of our mothers, but also the pride, self-assurance, and lessons of love. This song focuses on body image and the distinction between the body and the soul, which I can hardly claim to have clarity about to this day. I also reflect on traits my mother and I share as Taurean women — how we are steadfast but headstrong, empathetic but grounded, and dedicated to finding and giving reliable love and comfort.”

Listen to “My Mother & I” above, and check out Dacus’ upcoming tour dates below.

