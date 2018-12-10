Getty Image

Richmond singer-songwriter (and one third of Boygenius) Lucy Dacus has announced a 2019 US headlining tour. Dacus is coming off an incredible year — her solo record Historian was one of the best albums of the year, and we just crowned Boygenius’ “Me And My Dog” the best song of the year.

Dacus’ tour pairs her with some of the biggest, most exciting names in indie. Dacus will play with Sharon Van Etten on one of her previously announced dates (Chicago, you’re too blessed), and Illuminati Hotties, Mal Blum, and Fenne Lily will support Dacus’ headlining dates. Check out the full itinerary below.

Lucy Dacus:

02/01 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^

02/02 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House ^

02/04 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

02/05 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s ^

02/07 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins ^

02/08 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs ^

02/09 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

02/11 — Norman, OK @ Opolis ^

02/12 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^

02/13 — Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall ^

02/14 — Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s ^

02/15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

03/07 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Festival

03/08 — Knoxville, TN @ Barley’s Tap Room &

03/09 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East &

03/11 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement &

03/12 — Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward &

03/14 — Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt &

03/15 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony &

03/16 — Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street Club &

03/17 — Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery &

03/19 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre &

03/20 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall &

03/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

03/22 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat &

05/03-05 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

^ with Illuminati Hotties

% with Sharon Van Etten

& with Mal Blum and Fenne Lily