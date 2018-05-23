Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the music world, four years is an eternity, but that’s how long it’s been since Lykke Li released her third and most recent album, 2014’s I Never Learn. Now, though, she’s making a proper comeback: She announced her fourth album, So Sad So Sexy, last month, and since then has shared three tracks from the record: “Deep End,” “Utopia,” and “Hard Rain,” the latter of which was co-written with Rostam. Now, she’s shared a video for “Hard Rain,” which features chronicles a relationship that has its problems.

In the video, directed by Anton Tammi, Li finds herself enjoying intimate, romantic, and visually engaging encounters with a significant other. Towards the end, though, tensions builds in the relationship, and things start to sour. In that way, it captures the So Sad So Sexy album title perfectly. She sings on the track, “So I’m trying to get us back together / Though we never been apart / Tryna find a shelter from the weather / Before a rain came down on us.” Musically, the sound embraces a more hip-hop oriented sound, a departure from her the more purely Swedish pop sound of her previous work, although not so much so that it’s unrecognizable.

Watch the video for “Hard Rain” above.

So Sad So Sexy is out 6/8 via RCA. Pre-order it here.