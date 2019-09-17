Mac Miller had a ton of success during his career. His debut album, Blue Slide Park, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and his four other records topped out at at least No. 4. He is one of the most successful and revered rappers of the decade, so it’s not surprising to hear that after his death, he left a healthy amount of assets behind.

It was reported recently that his fortune is worth about $7 million, but now TMZ reports that Miller’s assets were actually worth about $11.3 million, according to legal documents filed by Miller’s estate. It looks like the assets are set to be divided among his friends and family. Miller’s friend Bryan Johnson is set to get Miller’s clothing and electronics, while Q Chandler-Cuff will get over 20 pieces of jewelry “valued at several tens of thousands of dollars.” Dylan Rectenwald will get Miller’s instruments and music gear, and Jimmy Murton will receive Miller’s household furnishings.

Meanwhile, Miller’s family will be getting over $5 million in bank and brokerage accounts, along with anything else Miller had left.

This news comes shortly after it was revealed that Miller’s alleged drug supplier was arrested for his involvement in the overdose that caused Miller’s death.