Fans of the late Mac Miller have had little new music to look forward to since the Pittsburgh rapper’s death in 2018, but that’s about to change very soon. Today, Mac’s family announced via his Instagram that a new album titled Circles will be his first album released posthumously next week. The album is described as a companion to his 2018 album Swimming and will feature production by Jon Brion, who assisted in finishing the album after hearing early versions of the songs prior to Mac’s death in 2018. Circles is due January 17.

According to the statement released by the family, Circles was always intended to be part of a set with Swimming, forming a duology titled, fittingly, Swimming In Circles. Unfortunately, Mac passed before completing the project, but with the help of Brion and after a “complicated” process, the family felt that “it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it,” so “with humility and gratitude,’ they made the announcement, taking care to direct fans to his Circles Fund, which supports young musicians with resources.

Circles is due on January 17. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.