The first anniversary of Mac Miller’s tragic death came and went last week, and with it came a number of new tributes to the brilliant but troubled rapper. The reverberations of his overdose death are still being felt, as earlier in the month the drug dealer who apparently included Miller as a client was arrested for his involvement in selling him fentanyl-laced drugs.

Even after his death, Miller’s legacy continues to grow, though in tragic terms. Last week, for example, we learned that Post Malone and Miller had made plans to record an album together, an album that now will never happen. It’s another terrible ‘what if’ in a world full of them as Miller left us far too soon.

And now we know the considerable assets that Miller left behind last year as well. TMZ reported on Thursday that the recordings and property in Miller’s name were worth more than $6 million.

Mac’s estate filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, which list some of his assets. Among them … nearly $5 million in master recording assets, $1.5 mil in music royalties, and $180k in Mac Miller LLC. The docs also reveal Mac had an extensive jewelry collection, which includes a $31k 18 karat Presidential bracelet, a $20k Rolex and another $14k Cuban link necklace. He also left behind $20k in household furniture, $15k worth of electronics and a 2009 BMW 5 Series valued just over $6k.

The total value is believed to be around $7 million. It’s not surprising news given the career he had built, but it does punctuate just how shocking his loss was last year. Miller was just 26 when he died.

