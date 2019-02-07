Wall murals are a huge part of both hip-hop culture and New York City culture. They are a way local artists can pay tribute to heroes of the art form and remember those who’ve passed, so it was only a matter of time before late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller was honored with a mural of his own. Complex a new mural honoring the “Self Care” rapper, who passed away in late 2018 and would have turned 27 this January.
The mural is called “Filters” and was completed just after what would have been Mac’s 27th birthday. The artist is New York-based BKFoxx, who partnered with JMZ Walls to create the image. JMZ Walls is a community beautification advocate collective based in Bushwick that provides spaces for artists in the neighborhood. “Filters” is located at 1065 Broadway in Brooklyn and based on the cover photo of a 2015 GQ profile on the rapper, rendered in half black-and-white, half sepia tones.
BKFoxx told Complex,”[The piece] is meant to be a representation of how we are complex and can be more than one thing at the same time. We can show one face to the world while hiding another. Something I find helpful to be aware of when thinking about other people.”
Mac Miller’s Swimming is currently nominated for the 2019 Best Rap Album Grammy.
Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.
