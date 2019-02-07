Getty Image

Wall murals are a huge part of both hip-hop culture and New York City culture. They are a way local artists can pay tribute to heroes of the art form and remember those who’ve passed, so it was only a matter of time before late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller was honored with a mural of his own. Complex a new mural honoring the “Self Care” rapper, who passed away in late 2018 and would have turned 27 this January.

Complex/Drea Oppan

The mural is called “Filters” and was completed just after what would have been Mac’s 27th birthday. The artist is New York-based BKFoxx, who partnered with JMZ Walls to create the image. JMZ Walls is a community beautification advocate collective based in Bushwick that provides spaces for artists in the neighborhood. “Filters” is located at 1065 Broadway in Brooklyn and based on the cover photo of a 2015 GQ profile on the rapper, rendered in half black-and-white, half sepia tones.

Complex/Drea Oppan

BKFoxx told Complex,”[The piece] is meant to be a representation of how we are complex and can be more than one thing at the same time. We can show one face to the world while hiding another. Something I find helpful to be aware of when thinking about other people.”

Mac Miller’s Swimming is currently nominated for the 2019 Best Rap Album Grammy.

