Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship recently made headlines when the musician revealed he walks around sporting a necklace filled with Fox’s blood. Fox had previously categorized the “intensity” of their relationship as “like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” which apparently means it’s going well. Recently, Kelly credited the success of his relationship to an unlikely source — Bernie Sanders.

Kelly sat down for a conversation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week where he talked about his romance with Fox. He described how Fox jetted off to Bulgaria at the onset of their relationship (hence leaving him with the blood necklace) and the musician desperately wanted to visit her. The problem was that he didn’t have a passport. However, Sanders’ team reportedly came to the rescue, securing Kelly’s passport and ultimately helping the two carry on with their “powerful” romance:

“She was actually going out of town to film a movie, this was really early in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport either, so she was going out to Bulgaria. I was kind of freaking out like, ‘Oh, you’re going to leave and I can’t even come see you.’ Some people give a handkerchief to their partner — she gave me her DNA. […] You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders. I haven’t even talked to him since this happened. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship is going strong, so thank you so much.”

Watch Kelly’s conversation on Ellen above.