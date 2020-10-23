Machine Gun Kelly received good amount of flack for his sudden change in sound after the rapper-turned-rocker jumped into the pop-punk lane for his latest album, Tickets To My Downfall. Whether the comments were warranted is up for debate, but none of that may matter to MGK as the project helped him earn his first No. 1 album. Riding high off the success of his fifth full-length release, the Cleveland native returns with a fiery visual alongside Halsey for their “Forget Me Too” collaboration.

The visual finds the two artists, literally drowning at times, in their post-breakup feelings and taking out their frustration on a number of items in the home the video takes place in. Despite many attempts to move on and continue their respective single lives, MGK and Halsey fail to accomplish this without running into thoughts of each other. Finally, after staying clear of each other for the better part of the video, MGK and Halsey run into near the video’s end. In a fit of rage, they take out their anger toward each other in a heated vocal match, one that finds Travis Barker rocking out on the drums behind them.

Machine Gun Kelly previously spoke on his shift in sound shortly after the release of Tickets To My Downfall. “I would like to normalize how we think about doing multiple types of music,” he said in an interview with HipHopDX. “I didn’t ‘switch genres’; I’m versatile, and the wall isn’t boxed in. … Limitations would cause you to believe that, because I’ve put out four albums that are rap, I shouldn’t put out a fifth album that’s not rap.”

Watch the “Forget Me Too” video above.