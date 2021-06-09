Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been turning heads as a couple since they went public with their relationship in 2020, and Megan’s bonkers quote about her new boyfriend, along with the fact that MGK wears a necklace with her blood in it have led some to dub them the new Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton. If the shoe fits! Anyway, after recent public appearances together at the Indy 500 and the Billboard Music Awards, a trailer for the movie that started it all just dropped.

Fox, who was married before splitting with her husband to date Kelly, met the musician on set for their new movie, Midnight In The Switchgrass, where she plays an undercover FBI agent who is used as bait to help the law track down a serial killer, and in the meantime she encounters MGK’s character, and punches him in the face (!). While that doesn’t seem like the most romantic of settings, the two definitely have onscreen chemistry in the new preview. Switchgrass is the directorial debut of Randall Emmett, and it also stars Bruce Willis as Fox’s fellow FBI agent along with Emilie Hirsch, and Lukas Haas. The film will drop in theaters and be available for rent this summer, on July 23. Check out the preview above.