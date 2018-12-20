Getty Image

2018 has been a significant year in Robyn news, as she returned with Honey, her first album since 2010. She’ll be extending those dance-ready pop vibes into 2019 as well with some shows in support of the record, kicking things off in North America at the Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles in February. She’s apparently not done fleshing out her calendar yet: Madrid, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival is still adding artists to its lineup, and it was announced today that Robyn is now on the bill.

Aside from her, the other newly announced additions to the lineup are Vince Staples, Iggy Pop, Disclosure (DJ set), Sharon Van Etten, The Chemical Brothers, H.E.R., Tokimonsta, Nao, Charlotte De Witte, Jasss Eric Prydz, George Fitzgerald, Haai, Valeras, Years & Years, Miles Kane, Mitú, Yonaka, Le Butcherettes, Delaporte, Lala Lala, and Doblecapa.

Beyond that, it was previously revealed that the lineup also features Bon Iver, The National, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, The Cure, Smashing Pumpkins, Jorja Smith, Greta Van Fleet, Tash Sultana, La Dispute, Jon Hopkins, Foxing, and others. Mad Cool has been slowly rolling out its lineup, so it’s possible that there are still even more artists to be added.

The festival runs from July 11 to 13, and more information about tickets can be found on the Mad Cool website.