Philip Cosores for Uproxx

It’s no secret that there are a handful of European festivals giving their American counterparts a run for their money in terms of both booking and experience. And, in terms of reputation, Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival is near the top of that list. Last year, they brought a colossal lineup featuring the likes of Pearl Jam, Tame Impala, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Post Malone, Queens Of The Stone Age, Dua Lipa, Massive Attack, and Fleet Foxes. It’s kinda bizarre how stacked that is, and leads to wonder who is even left to grab for the 2019 edition. Well, turns out there is plenty.

Mad Cool Festival has been slowly rolling out its 2019 docket and it is also very impressive. Already confirmed are the likes of Bon Iver, The National, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, The Cure, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jorja Smith, Greta Van Fleet, Tash Sultana, La Dispute, Jon Hopkins, Foxing, and many more. It’s only the beginning of the offerings, but already it is looking like a pretty great representation of some of our favorite indie and pop artists here at Uproxx. Take a look at the current poster below.

Mad Cool Festival

Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival is set to take place on July 11-13. For ticket information, check out their website. And remember, there might not be a better way to explore the world than scheduling a trip around a music festival.