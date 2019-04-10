💥💥 ¡28 nuevas confirmaciones! A falta de los artistas de #MahouCoolTalent y alguna sorpresa que desvelaremos muy pronto así queda el cartel de #MadCool2019 💥💥

Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival has one of the best lineups of festival season this year. Over the last six months, Mad Cool has been slowly announcing the performances — Bon Iver, The National, The Cure, and more were announced back in November, and were joined by Robyn, Vince Staples, and others in December. With the fest only a few months away, the full lineup has finally been revealed. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Marina, Cat Power, and others round out the slate of performers that will visit Madrid July 11-13.

Much has been said about the lack of originality of festival lineups recently, but the Mad Cool lineup is set apart by its eclectic mix of genres and some rare bookings. The list of headliners includes everyone from festival staples like The National to icons like The Cure. Prior to the release of Honey last year, Robyn had been lying low, and although she doesn’t tour often, she’ll be at Mad Cool. Also, you can see Cat Power and Prophets Of Rage on the same day, if that’s your thing. There is admittedly a low bar for the originality of fest lineups, but Mad Cool is as unique as they get. I mean, you can dance to Lauryn Hill in Spain.

