Made In America

As far as artist founded and curated festivals, Philadelphia’s Made In America has been one of the longest-running and most successful. Starting in 2012, Jay-Z established a yearly soiree that relied heavily on hip-hop but still managed to fit in enough rock, electronic, and pop to craft something truly eclectic. The fest even tried expanding to Los Angeles for one year, though that didn’t really take. In its history, it has seen performances from Beyonce, Kanye West, Pearl Jam, Rihanna, Coldplay, and Hov himself.

For 2018’s edition, Jay might have outdone himself. Not only will Nicki Minaj be one of the headliners, marking her first big announced performance in support of her upcoming album, Queen, but her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill is listed third on the poster. Meek of course has been in the news a lot in the past year after being incarcerated in Philly for probation violations in a situation that many thought were questionable at best and atrocious at worst. Meek was recently released, and this performance will surely be one for the ages in his hometown.

Also on the bill will be additional headliner Post Malone, Diplo, Zedd, Janelle Monae, Miguel, Saba, Blockboy JB, Turnstile, and many more. Check out the full lineup poster above. The event will take place on September 1-2 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with tickets going on sale today at 2pm for TIDAL subscribers and on Friday for everyone else. They can be purchased here.