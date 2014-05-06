Madonna Posted A Barely Censored Picture Of Her Boobs To Instagram In A Rejected Met Ball Costume

05.06.14 14 Comments

In the latest episode of Madonna Wants Attention So She’s Posted Something “Shocking” To Instagram, Madonna posted a picture of her chest and torso to Instagram in a Fifth Element-style bondage dress gone horribly, horribly wrong, with the following caption:

What i wanted to wear to Met Ball but Anna said Not this year! So I’m gonna work on music instead? #artforfreedom

The uncensored “censored” photo, which can be seen here, (or at least for however long it takes Instrgram to pull it down, anyway) should hopefully be enough evidence to permanently revoke Madonna’s invitation to the Met Ball. Meanwhile Lady Gaga is already hard at work on her very own gauze non-dress dress to wear to next year’s ball.

