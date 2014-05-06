Madonna Posted A Barely Censored Picture Of Her Boobs To Instagram In A Rejected Met Ball Costume

In the latest episode of Madonna Wants Attention So She’s Posted Something “Shocking” To Instagram, Madonna posted a picture of her chest and torso to Instagram in a Fifth Element-style bondage dress gone horribly, horribly wrong, with the following caption:
What i wanted to wear to Met Ball but Anna said Not this year! So I’m gonna work on music instead? #artforfreedom
The uncensored “censored” photo, which can be seen here, (or at least for however long it takes Instrgram to pull it down, anyway) should hopefully be enough evidence to permanently revoke Madonna’s invitation to the Met Ball. Meanwhile Lady Gaga is already hard at work on her very own gauze non-dress dress to wear to next year’s ball.
Bitch got a lazy nipple
you just killed me
Who hasn’t seen them
Barf.
nice tits
Thought that said fart for freedom. Way ahead of you Madge.
That tapes hold old madge’s shit in place.
She’d be quite hirsute without a daily blade.
Fapping to this would show your age or your mental health?
Hear ye, hear ye!
Madonna has ole tig bitties!
Hear ye, hear ye!
THAT is definitely Madonna’s arm. The photo is actually a poster for the “Donate Blood Now” campaign, somehow her Instagram account was hacked, don’t y’all get it? Has nothing to do with her Bandaged-into-Place 75 year old Boobs! We are all so, like, in the gutter….
Surprisingly shapely. Shine on.
This pic is actually of her mummy wrapping falling off.
Damn Madonna got Iggy Pop arms.