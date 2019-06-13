Maggie Rogers Performed The Warm And Bouncy ‘Burning’ On ‘Ellen’

Getty Image

Since Maggie Rogers started promoting her new album Heard It In A Past Life, she has been a fixture on TV. She earned a coveted spot as a Saturday Night Live musical guest back in November, she performing “Burning” on The Late Show, and more recently, she teamed up with her former NYU professor Questlove for a performance of “Say It” on The Tonight Show.

Now she has shown her love for daytime TV as well, as Rogers guested on Ellen to perform “Burning.” During the song, Rogers bopped around the stage on her bare feet, and she was backed by some warm, flickering lights that didn’t look unlike a fire. This isn’t Rogers’ first time on the show: Back in January, she took the same stage to perform “Light On.”

This performance precedes an upcoming tour that Rogers recently announced. She will perform a bunch of dates between July and October, hitting up locales like Santa Barbara, Denver, New York, Boston, Austin, and many others. Also, don’t listen to what Dave Grohl says: He is not Rogers’ guitar tech.

Watch Rogers perform “Burning” on Ellen above, check out her upcoming tour dates here, and revisit our review of Heard It In A Past Life here.