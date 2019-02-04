Maggie Rogers Transforms ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Into A Yearning Acoustic Ballad

02.04.19 1 hour ago

If you’ve been lucky enough to score tickets to a Maggie Rogers gig recently, you probably know about the singer-songwriter’s love for “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” The Whitney Houston dance-pop track plays at the end of every Rogers show. As the lights come up and people start filing out of the venue, Houston leads the crowd into one last sing-along and dance party, keeping the crowd buoyant for a couple extra minutes after Rogers has left.

Rogers recently visited Canadian radio host George Stroumboulopoulos’ The Strombo Show, treating listeners to a gorgeous cover of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Rogers amplifies the yearning lyrics of the song by stripping back its dance-y instrumentation, keeping it acoustic and low-key. Rogers’ debut album, Heard It In A Past Life, is glossily produced synth-pop, but the singer-songwriter proves her versatility with this emotional cover. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is a near-impossible song to cover — the original is so iconic, and nobody’s got a voice quite like Whitney Houston’s. But Rogers does the song justice, both honoring Houston and making the song all her own.

Listen to Maggie Rogers’ cover of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” above. (The performance starts at the 23 minute mark.)

Around The Web

TAGSi wanna dance with somebodyMaggie Rogersthe strombo show

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 3 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP