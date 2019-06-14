Maggie Rogers Wanted A Mash-Up Of Jonas Brothers’ ‘Burnin’ Up’ And Her Own ‘Burning,’ So She Made One

Like a lot of people, Maggie Rogers has been on a Jonas Brothers kick lately.

Yesterday afternoon, she tweeted, “‘cant wait to jam this @jonasbrothers song post-conference call.’ text i just sent. accurate portrayal of my life.” That piqued Nick Jonas’ interest, as he asked, “Which song? I’m dying to know.” For the record, it was “Trust.”

Not long after that exchange, Rogers still had the JoBros on the brain, as she so badly wanted to hear a mash-up of their classic tune “Burnin’ Up” and her own “Burning,” writing, “side note – can someone make a ‘burning up’ // ‘burning’ mash up??? pls thank u i appreciate u + i appreciate @jonasbrothers.” Rogers wasn’t content to wait for that to just happen, so she got to work and made it herself, writing, “literally working on it on ableton rn.”

