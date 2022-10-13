The Koreatown Oddity Wants To Leave His Mark On The World

“Let’s just say: visionary,” says Dominique Purdy in an attempt to describe himself on the new episode of Scenes. The artist better known as The Koreatown Oddity is not kidding — he’s a rapper, producer, actor, writer, comedian, and more. More than anything, he is just himself and constantly finding new ways to express that.

Community is an important aspect of his creativity. His friends in different disciplines all have different strengths that they lean into and bring together to create something big and powerful. Collaboration helps keep the inspiration high and the projects strong. One of the mediums through which Purdy likes to create is upcycle used clothing with the company Chico-N-Esco. “I want to do stuff that is gonna last or that matters,” he says about the work, which is both sustainable and rewarding. Without creating any waste, they’re able to design and sell countless clothes. By doing it together, they’re able to bring all different sorts of ideas and knowledge to the table. That way, the audience they reach is massive.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to be able to be a part of something that’s gonna stand the test of time,” he says. At the end of the day, that’s the biggest perk to his relentless efforts: He has made his mark on the world.

Watch the full video above.