Malia Obama (And The Secret Service) Went To Lollapalooza To See Chance The Rapper

08.04.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

If the movies have taught me anything, it’s that first kids are shades-wearing rebels who hang out with Secret Service Sinbad and float ominously over the White House. Also, Zachery Ty Bryan’s a jerk, but I knew that already. So I can’t even imagine the hijinks 16-year-old Malia Obama must have gotten into this weekend when she (and the sadly Sinbad-less Secret Service) went to Lollapalooza.

First CRAAAAAY, coming to theaters next spring.

Via NY Mag

