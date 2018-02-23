Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Manchester Orchestra and Julien Baker isn’t the most expected pairing in the world, but in light of their collaboration on a cover of Pedro The Lion’s “Bad Things To Such Good People,” I can confirm that it’s one of the best. They shared the song today, and it’s a goosebump-inducing rendition, as the atmospheric guitar, keyboards, Manchester Orchestra leader Andy Hull’s voice, and that of Baker all work together in perfect harmony for something greater than a sum of its wonderful parts.

The best part is that net proceeds from sales and streaming will go to 1 Million 4 Anna, a foundation named after Anna Basso, who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer, at 16 years old in 2009, and ultimately succumbed to it. The foundation means a lot to Hull, who has a deep history with it and its namesake: