Manchester Orchestra And Julien Baker Join Forces On A Haunting Pedro The Lion Cover For Charity

02.23.18 2 weeks ago

Manchester Orchestra and Julien Baker isn’t the most expected pairing in the world, but in light of their collaboration on a cover of Pedro The Lion’s “Bad Things To Such Good People,” I can confirm that it’s one of the best. They shared the song today, and it’s a goosebump-inducing rendition, as the atmospheric guitar, keyboards, Manchester Orchestra leader Andy Hull’s voice, and that of Baker all work together in perfect harmony for something greater than a sum of its wonderful parts.

The best part is that net proceeds from sales and streaming will go to 1 Million 4 Anna, a foundation named after Anna Basso, who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer, at 16 years old in 2009, and ultimately succumbed to it. The foundation means a lot to Hull, who has a deep history with it and its namesake:

“I had the privilege of meeting the Basso family some eight years ago through their daughter Anna, who was battling Ewing sarcoma. One of her goals before she graduated high school was to come and see a Manchester show, and when we met, we were overwhelmed at her outlook and positivity in life. Unfortunately, Anna passed away not longer after. Getting to know her family has pushed our band to help fight this disease that’s affecting young people all over the world.”

