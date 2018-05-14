Philip Cosores for Uproxx

What if I do and nothing happens? Will my soul decay with me?

When it comes to opening lines, Many Rooms’ debut record There Is A Presence Here goes straight for the heart. 22-year-old Brianna Hunt’s eerie ability to ask deep, precise questions about existence is part of what makes her debut such a stunning work, the other half is the aura of acute innocence that informs the blurry, honeyed production.

Smears of guitar and swells of piano rise up to surround Hunt’s staggering, trembling lyrics, all coming somewhat muted — through a glass darkly, perhaps. The result is a song cycle as vulnerable and charged as the questions themselves, and a body of work that is unconcerned with final answers and is focused instead on the expanse of the mystery.

Hunt’s relationship with Christianity and the responses her religion offers to these age-old existential questions about why we’re here, and how we should be in the meantime, are a centrifugal force in her music, sweeping in from the rafters even on tracks that feel unrelated. But her faith is never an overbearing factor, but rather a tool for deepening her explorations, even when they yield unexpected results.

After initially releasing some songs online as Captain, Hunt found a home in the name Many Rooms, which is a sly Biblical allusion, and re-released her initial Hollow Body EP with Other People Records in 2015. Since then, she worked to refine and add more songs to her catalogue, releasing this year’s full-length this past April.

While it isn’t a sad record, there is certainly a heaviness of spirit that compels Hunt to interpolate something like a clipped cover of Johnny Cash’s own slow-burn cover of Nine Inch Nail’s “Hurt” as easily as resonant lines from Old Testament scripture. There Is A Presence Here is an epic and ethereal debut full of impulse and patience, it is a fortress of quiet strength, and an utterly stunning feat of songwriting. It manages to feel simultaneously weathered and naïve, like an old soul encountering new wonders for the first time.

Recently, I met up with Brianna at LA’s legendary Canter’s Deli to discuss how she began writing songs, her current stance on spirituality and its role in her life, and how There Is A Presence found its way into the hands of her current label, Other People Records. Read our conversation below.

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

I read that your mom began playing music when you were a bit younger, and that’s part of what inspired your own interest in music. How young were you when that shift happened?

When I was around five or six, my mom bought her first acoustic guitar. She was a new Christian, she had just started going to this church, and started serving. She tried to do everything she could to be part of the church. They needed a new youth worship pastor or a worship leader, and she said she felt called to do that. She had never sung, never played guitar before in her life, and she just decided to teach herself. I started singing harmonies with her, or not harmonies really, but singing along with her. I was just singing because my mom was singing.

And when did that singing transition into writing your own songs? Were you writing in other ways before that?

Maybe I was third or fourth grade. There was this talent show, and I just had this idea to write my own song. So I wrote this song called “Homeless,” where I made up this story in my mind about this boy in my life and I sang it acapella at the talent show. Since then I started writing poetry — poetry was the thing I really got into. I had this big old book that I had all my poems in, about my made up boyfriends that I never had, breakups that I’d never had. Because that’s the songs that I would hear, and then also some God songs, some really corny worship songs that I made up. My friends were playing shows all the time, and they finally got me to play a show too — my friend booked my first show ever when I was like 14, 15.