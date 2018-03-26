Getty Image

Gun violence and gun control are hot-button issues that are being talked about a lot at the moment, in light of the recent tragedy at Parkland High School that resulted in 17 deaths. A lot of people have a lot of opinions about a lot of things, but the perspective of Jesse Hughes is particularly interesting, considering that in 2015, his band, Eagles Of Death Metal, played a concert in Paris that was famously the site of a terror attack that resulted in over a hundred deaths. That said, Hughes is not a fan of March For Our Lives.

Hughes shared an image on Instagram yesterday, an illustration that compares gun violence to rape, and wrote a lengthy caption in which he calls the March For Our Lives demonstrations “pathetic and disgusting” and accuses participants of protesting for “social media attention,” saying, “As the survivor of a mass shooting, I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insults the memory of those who were killed and abused”:

“Obviously… The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law (like the law against murder) is to… pass another law! Genius!!! But before we pass this law, we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of sixteen of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention… and look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!! This almost sounds like the plan of like a kid maybe like a high school student! Oh wait, that’s right…. The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life… and when the truth don’t line up with your bullshit narrative, just hold your breath and stamp your feet and [refuse] to [accept] it… then take multiple days off of school, playing hooky at the expense of sixteen of your classmates’ blood! It might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting. As the survivor of a mass shooting, I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insults the memory of those who were killed and abused, and insults me and every other lover of liberty by your every action. Long live rock and roll, and may everyone of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame… and be cursed…”

In another Instagram post, seemingly reacting to backlash to his initial March For Our Lives post, Hughes writes, “I’ve made a rule and my musical life that everyone should check their politics at the door,” and says that he’s “going to start a second Instagram for where I shall put my political beliefs.” Hughes made similarly controversial comments after the attack at his band’s concert, saying that lives would have been saved if Parisian fans had been armed.

Check out Hughes’ original post below.