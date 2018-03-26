Gun violence and gun control are hot-button issues that are being talked about a lot at the moment, in light of the recent tragedy at Parkland High School that resulted in 17 deaths. A lot of people have a lot of opinions about a lot of things, but the perspective of Jesse Hughes is particularly interesting, considering that in 2015, his band, Eagles Of Death Metal, played a concert in Paris that was famously the site of a terror attack that resulted in over a hundred deaths. That said, Hughes is not a fan of March For Our Lives.
Hughes shared an image on Instagram yesterday, an illustration that compares gun violence to rape, and wrote a lengthy caption in which he calls the March For Our Lives demonstrations “pathetic and disgusting” and accuses participants of protesting for “social media attention,” saying, “As the survivor of a mass shooting, I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insults the memory of those who were killed and abused”:
“Obviously… The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law (like the law against murder) is to… pass another law! Genius!!! But before we pass this law, we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of sixteen of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention… and look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!! This almost sounds like the plan of like a kid maybe like a high school student! Oh wait, that’s right…. The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life… and when the truth don’t line up with your bullshit narrative, just hold your breath and stamp your feet and [refuse] to [accept] it… then take multiple days off of school, playing hooky at the expense of sixteen of your classmates’ blood! It might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting. As the survivor of a mass shooting, I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insults the memory of those who were killed and abused, and insults me and every other lover of liberty by your every action. Long live rock and roll, and may everyone of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame… and be cursed…”
In another Instagram post, seemingly reacting to backlash to his initial March For Our Lives post, Hughes writes, “I’ve made a rule and my musical life that everyone should check their politics at the door,” and says that he’s “going to start a second Instagram for where I shall put my political beliefs.” Hughes made similarly controversial comments after the attack at his band’s concert, saying that lives would have been saved if Parisian fans had been armed.
Check out Hughes’ original post below.
If they had had a career it would be over now.
Millenials are now narrowing their focus from big box stores to specific musical acts
Strike two for me, sadly.
If it looks like a douchebag, talks like a douchebag…..
Tad trickle I didn’t know you had a cool mustache. Maybe that isn’t your mugshot after all.
Wow, what an amazing douche. That he throws in “long live rock and roll” at the end there really tidily summarizes his level of intelligence and maturity.
He looks like he got picked on in school. A lot.
But dicks aren’t man made with the intention of rape and we don’t have a mass rape problem and…. no, whatever man. You dig guns and you don’t want to give up your toy. Just say that. Its the best argument for pro gun people. “Guns are fun, get off my lawn”. What this dude said is a mess.
He’s not wrong
Except that he absolutely is.
This guy seems like a douche.
Jesse is a passable musician (who wouldn’t have made it without Josh Homme, but still) but not exactly an intellectual. He went through something unspeakable and has every right to speak out — but not to denigrate others when they do the same. If he feels that way, he should start his own “Shut Up, Kids. Everyone Should Have a Gun.” movement. Something tells me there won’t be quite as many at his march.
Ha! This article and these comments are hilarious.