Maren Morris has been making quite a few TV appearances following the release of her sophomore album Girl, but she finds a new way to switch it up every time. The country-pop singer-songwriter has performed a different song off Girl for every late-night performance. And with “Girl” and “The Bones” out, Morris chose one of the album’s best songs to perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“A Song For Everything” is a nostalgic reminder of the power of music. Morris recalls the songs that soundtracked important moments of her life and asks us to do the same. Listening to music is an incredibly intimate experience — songs are powerful enough to “dance you through love,” “rock you through lonely,” “mixtape your heartbreak,” and “make you feel holy.”

Morris’ performance on Colbert sparkles with subtle details. Bassist Annie Clements, who has been rocking out on electric bass for Morris’ tour, kills it on upright bass. The warm, natural lighting captures the tender mood of the song, and Morris’ vocals, as always, are on point. It’s a difficult feat to make a TV soundstage seem intimate, but Morris’ delicate performance feels as personal as if she were in the room with you.

Watch Maren Morris’ performance of “A Song For Everything” above, and check out her upcoming tour dates here.