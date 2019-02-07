Jamie Nelson

Following the release of her empowered new single “Girl,” Nashville singer-songwriter Maren Morris has announced a new album coming next month. Girl, Morris’ second studio album, will be released March 8 via Sony Music Nashville.

The announcement couldn’t have better timing. Morris is up for five Grammy awards on Sunday, including Song Of The Year for “The Middle” (her collaboration with Zedd) and Best Country Solo Performance for her cover of Elton John’s “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters.” Morris’ major label debut, Hero, gained her immediate acclaim with country listeners, but “The Middle” and her summer 2018 tour with One Direction’s Niall Horan brought her music to a bigger audience than ever.

If her single “Girl” is any indication, though, Morris is staying grounded despite all this dizzying success. “Girl” is down-to-earth and bluesy like the Morris fans know and love, but the song has some anthemic, glossy pop production thanks to super-producer Greg Kurstin. The song’s video is a dedication to the amazing things young women accomplish despite incredible obstacles, and a perfect representation of the poignant self-love lyrics.

Morris hasn’t released an official tracklist for Girl yet — but the singer has a new track called “Common,” featuring fellow Grammy nominee Brandi Carlile, coming out tomorrow. According to the incomplete tracklist on Apple Music, “Girl” will be the opening song on the record, and “Common” will be the fifth of 14 tracks. You can check out a 30-second preview of “Common” on Apple Music, and watch the video for “Girl” below.