Maren Morris Delivered A Stunning Performance Of ‘Girl’ On ‘Fallon’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Maren Morris has just begun her Girl: The World Tour, but the Texas-born singer-songwriter took some time from her busy schedule to treat The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon viewers to a performance of the album’s title track. “Girl” is one of the best songs from the record, an electric and powerful anthem urging the listener to be gentle with herself.

Morris is every bit the rock star on the Fallon stage, her voice bold and powerful as she plays the harsh, driving riff on a cool white guitar. Morris has one of the best voices in pop right now, and she makes it look easy hitting the cathartic high notes that come toward the end of the song. She somehow sounds even more incredible live than she does on studio recordings.

Luckily, there are plenty of opportunities to hear her perform in person. Morris’ extensive Girl: The World Tour kicked off last weekend. Check out her upcoming North American dates below, and watch her performance of “Girl” on Fallon above.

03/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

03/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

03/21 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/28 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

03/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04/18 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

04/19 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/20 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

04/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/02 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

05/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/04 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

05/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit