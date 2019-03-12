Maren Morris Delivered A Stunning Performance Of ‘Girl’ On ‘Fallon’

Maren Morris has just begun her Girl: The World Tour, but the Texas-born singer-songwriter took some time from her busy schedule to treat The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon viewers to a performance of the album’s title track. “Girl” is one of the best songs from the record, an electric and powerful anthem urging the listener to be gentle with herself.
Morris is every bit the rock star on the Fallon stage, her voice bold and powerful as she plays the harsh, driving riff on a cool white guitar. Morris has one of the best voices in pop right now, and she makes it look easy hitting the cathartic high notes that come toward the end of the song. She somehow sounds even more incredible live than she does on studio recordings.
Luckily, there are plenty of opportunities to hear her perform in person. Morris’ extensive Girl: The World Tour kicked off last weekend. Check out her upcoming North American dates below, and watch her performance of “Girl” on Fallon above.
03/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
03/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
03/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
03/21 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/28 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
03/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
04/18 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
04/19 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04/20 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre
04/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/02 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
05/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/04 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
05/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit