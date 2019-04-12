Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Unless you live under a rock, you’re probably aware that the eighth season of Game Of Thrones debuts on Sunday. The smash HBO series’ final six episodes will determine who lives, who dies, and who will take the throne and rule Westeros. In celebration of the new episodes, some of music’s biggest stars will be featured on a compilation album of songs inspired by the TV series. The track list reads like a Grammys roundup — Travis Scott, SZA, Maren Morris. The whole album isn’t out yet, but Maren Morris’ “Kingdom Of One” is, and it’s great.

“Kingdom Of One” is a moody slow burn of a song. Over an acoustic, minor-key progression, Morris describes some very GoT imagery — “First light, a sacrifice / Bird’s eye, saw the signs / Cold nights will take your life.” With defiant vocals and a paced-out, pedal-through-the-mud beat, Morris sounds determined enough to take the throne herself. As the song progresses and the guitars swell, it becomes spookier and spookier, and by the end you’re left with goosebumps as Morris asserts her power.

Of the song, Morris said, “As a massive Game of Thrones nerd, the opportunity to be a part of the final season soundtrack made me freak out with excitement […] I channeled my inner Daenerys Targaryen badass because this season is focused on so many powerful women in the Thrones universe.”

The rest of the Game Of Thrones compilation will be released April 26 via Columbia. In the meantime, listen to Morris’ “Kingdom Of One” above.