Singer-songwriter Maren Morris has one of the best voices in music right now. She makes every word sound powerful and determined, and she can blast through every high note like it’s easy. She sings the hell out of every song on her new album Girl, but the album really comes alive when it’s performed live. However good Morris and her band sound on recorded tracks, they sound a hundred times better when you’re there in the room with them.
Morris is currently on her Girl: The World Tour, and if you haven’t snagged a ticket yet, let her performance on Ellen seal the deal. The singer-songwriter took some time from her busy tour schedule to perform single “The Bones” on Ellen‘s stage, bringing her best live energy. While “The Bones” is admittedly not my favorite song off the album, it’s a great showcase for Morris’ powerful voice, and she absolutely kills it on Ellen. Also, her pink dress and killer pink thigh-high boots deserve a special shout-out.
If you haven’t seen Morris live yet, there are plenty of opportunities to catch her on tour. Check out her upcoming North American dates below, and watch her performance of “The Bones” on Ellen above.
04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
04/12-14 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Festival
04/18 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
04/19 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
04.20 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre
04/25 — Pittsburgh, PA. @ Stage AE
04/26 — Philadelphia, PA. @ The Fillmore
04/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
05/02 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
05/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/04 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
05/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
06/09 — Nashville, TN @ CMA Fest
06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ LakeShake Festival
07/19 — Brooklyn, MI.@ Faster Horses
07/20 — Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam USA
08/02 — Merritt, BC @ Merritt Rockin’ River Festival
08/03 — Duncan, BC @ Sunfest Country
08/04 — George, WA @ Watershed Festival
08/08 — Oro Modonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Music Festival
08/30 — Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair
08/31 — Buena Vista, CO @ Seven Peaks Music Festival
09/13 — Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar
09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/20 — San Luis, Obispo, CA @ Avila Beach Golf Resort
10/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
11/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom