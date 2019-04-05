Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Singer-songwriter Maren Morris has one of the best voices in music right now. She makes every word sound powerful and determined, and she can blast through every high note like it’s easy. She sings the hell out of every song on her new album Girl, but the album really comes alive when it’s performed live. However good Morris and her band sound on recorded tracks, they sound a hundred times better when you’re there in the room with them.

Morris is currently on her Girl: The World Tour, and if you haven’t snagged a ticket yet, let her performance on Ellen seal the deal. The singer-songwriter took some time from her busy tour schedule to perform single “The Bones” on Ellen‘s stage, bringing her best live energy. While “The Bones” is admittedly not my favorite song off the album, it’s a great showcase for Morris’ powerful voice, and she absolutely kills it on Ellen. Also, her pink dress and killer pink thigh-high boots deserve a special shout-out.

If you haven’t seen Morris live yet, there are plenty of opportunities to catch her on tour. Check out her upcoming North American dates below, and watch her performance of “The Bones” on Ellen above.

04/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04/12-14 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Festival

04/18 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

04/19 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04.20 — New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

04/25 — Pittsburgh, PA. @ Stage AE

04/26 — Philadelphia, PA. @ The Fillmore

04/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

05/02 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

05/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/04 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

05/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

06/09 — Nashville, TN @ CMA Fest

06/15 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/21 — Chicago, IL @ LakeShake Festival

07/19 — Brooklyn, MI.@ Faster Horses

07/20 — Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam USA

08/02 — Merritt, BC @ Merritt Rockin’ River Festival

08/03 — Duncan, BC @ Sunfest Country

08/04 — George, WA @ Watershed Festival

08/08 — Oro Modonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Music Festival

08/30 — Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair

08/31 — Buena Vista, CO @ Seven Peaks Music Festival

09/13 — Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

09/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/20 — San Luis, Obispo, CA @ Avila Beach Golf Resort

10/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

11/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom