Mariah Carey is known mostly for her unparalleled five-octave voice, her decades-long career singing lovesick bops, and for being a skinny meme queen. But those only casually acquainted with her music might not know that Carey is also an incredible songwriter. (She’s even an in the Songwriting Hall of Fame!) Carey, ever the elusive chanteuse, rarely gives in depth interviews. But on November 14, she treated fans and insiders at Brooklyn’s Genius HQ to an extensive interview, covering her legendary, three-decade career.

“It’s so great to hear the acknowledgment of the songwriting because oftentimes people put that as a secondary thing, and for me it’s always at the top of the gifts I could be so thankful to have,” Carey told interviewer Rob Markman. People tend to think of songwriters as being those always seated behind a piano or holding a guitar, but when she was just starting out, Carey had it written in her contract that she would perform her own original music. There’s just as much artistry in an incredible pop song as there is a rock one, and the hourlong interview spotlighted Carey’s extensive musical accomplishments. Carey discussed everything from deep cuts to her biggest hits, revealing intimate details she’s never shared in interviews before. (The lyrics to the first song she wrote are framed on her child’s bedroom wall.)

Carey also shared some advice to up-and-coming female artists, especially in pop, who might have others telling them that they shouldn’t write their own music. “Don’t let anyone dissuade you […] People do that to a lot of young singers, so they can be in control of what they do or make the money [by] placing songs for their friends or themselves, take their publishing. Just hold on to your publishing and make sure if you want to write that you take that opportunity to express yourself and write your songs,” Carey told the crowd. Spoken like a true legend and genius.

Mariah Carey’s album Caution is out today via Epic. Get it here. Watch her interview with Genius Level above.