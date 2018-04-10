Mariah Carey is a diva, and that’s why we love her.

In a new HostelWorld commercial, Mimi takes it to the extreme when her team accidentally books her in a budget hostel instead of a luxury hotel.

The clip begins with the staff realizing M. Carey is going to be their guest. The manager Richard doesn’t believe it, “Mariah Carey, off of… Christmas?” he asks with a chuckle. “She’s not coming here.” His flustered employee Rita insists he come with her, and as they peer down a balcony, a limo pulls up. “Oh, my god,” Richard says, dumbfounded.

When the pop star arrives in the lobby, Richard welcomes her. Upon hearing the “h” word, Carey whips off her sunglasses. “Hostel?” she asks, with disdain. As she has a meltdown, the staff members whisper to each other.

“She’s so rude,” one girl says.

“Yeah, I can’t bear it,” replies another.

The hilarity continues when Richard assures the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer that HostelWorld provides beautifully appointed private rooms and leads her up to her suite. By the time they get to her room, her team is physically frightened at what she’s going to think, but when she clicks through the door in her heels, she does something unexpected. She smiles.

“Oh…nearly forgot,” Richard says. “There’s a bar.”

Cut to a dingy club setting. One of Mariah’s girls asks the DJ for a specific request, and “Fantasy” begins to play. Mimi steps onto the stage, adorned in a sparkling gold gown, and begins to sing and dance along while her team blows a fan on her and throws doves around the room.

The whole commercial is pretty magical, and you can watch it in its entirety above.