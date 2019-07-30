Getty Image

On Monday, Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” broke the record for the most consecutive weeks spent at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. But while it’s probably a pretty exciting day to be Lil Nas X, one would assume that the previous holders of that record would be a little bummed out.

Mariah Carey‘s song with Boyz 2 Men, “One Sweet Day,” held the record undefeated for over two decades before being matched by the Justin Bieber feature “Despacito” and beat out by “Old Town Road.” But just as Mimi doesn’t acknowledge the passage of time, she doesn’t hold grudges.

Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3YorLCg3lx — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 30, 2019

“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!,” the pop icon tweeted. “We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤” Accompanying the sweet words is a stunningly edited photo of Carey passing a literal torch to Lil Nas X over the Billboard logo.

Thank you for acknowledging this song ❤ One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones. https://t.co/zUT1f3IzEc pic.twitter.com/0aImKtzpXc — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 30, 2019

Carey also tweeted a dedication to her fans, who celebrated over two decades of “One Sweet Day” being the biggest song Billboard ever saw. “Thank you for acknowledging this song ❤ ,” she wrote. “‘One Sweet Day’ will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who’s ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones.”

wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/b9v5JEmFIy — nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2019

And it looks like the sweet message had a profound effect on Lil Nas X. “Wowwww thank you so much mariah!,” the rapper responded. “You are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!”